Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pickled Jalapeno Rings

Take a step out of your comfort zone and try these pickled jalapeno rings!

Ingredients

1 pound jalapeno peppers, sliced into rings

1 cup fresh dill sprigs



5 garlic cloves1-1/2 cups water2/3 cup white vinegar5 teaspoons kosher salt4 teaspoons mixed pickling spices

Directions

-In a clean one quart glass jar, layer a quarter each of the jalapenos, dill and garlic; repeat, filling the jar. In a saucepan, bring water, vinegar, salt and pickling spices to a simmer until salt dissolves. Pour into jar to cover peppers; seal. Let stand until cool. Refrigerate at least 7 days; store up to 1 month.

