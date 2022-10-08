Donald R. Martin, 81, of Cooperstown passed away on September 25, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

Donald was born on December 9, 1940, in Butler County, to the late Charles and Margaret M. (Wade) Martin.

He married the love of his life, the former Carol A. Deeter on June 3, 1960. She preceded him in death on July 25, 2020, leaving a whole in his heart.

In earlier years, he was employed by the Deeter Homes as a Carpenter. Donald later retired from the Valley Grove School District’s Maintenance Department.

Donald was hardworking, very funny, and the kind of person everyone loved to be around. He loved to spend time with his family and his significant other, Patricia Master. They will all miss him so much. When he wasn’t working or building Cadillac trucks, Donald could be found playing his electric fender guitar. He was an avid guitarist and loved to play when ever he was given the chance.

Left to cherish his wonderful memory is his significant other, Patricia Master of Franklin; his son, Terry Martin of Oil City; his daughters, Sue Shirey of Cochranton and Cindy Baker and her husband, Rob of Cochranton; his grandchildren, Jason Shirey of Oil City, Brad Baker of Cochranton, and Emily Baker of Cochranton; his sister, Irene Rosenberger and her husband, Robert of Franklin; and his nephews, Shawn Rosenberger of Idaho and Shane Rosenberger of Oregon; as well as several cousins.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Donald is preceded in death by the majority of his extended family.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323, from 10 am – 11 am. Memorial services will be held immediately following the visitation at the funeral home at 11 am with Retired Rev. Joe Martin, Jr., officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made in Donald’s memory to the charity of one’s choice.

