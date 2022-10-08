Elwood L. Steele, 84, of Clarion, passed away Thursday evening, October 6, 2022, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless.

He was born on January 10, 1938, in Corsica; a son of the late Harold C. and Leota Carrier Steele.

Elwood was a 1956 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School.

He married the love of his life, Mary Lou Stiglitz, on August 13, 1960, who survives. They spent 62 wonderful years together.

Elwood worked as a mechanic in the Selecting Department at the Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion, until his retirement.

He was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion where he was an usher, a member of the funeral team, and a money counter.

Elwood loved traveling, especially with the church group overseas and on bus trips. He enjoyed woodworking and was a man of many trades. Elwood also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou; four children, Randy Steele and his wife, Crystal, of Apollo, Jeffrey Steele and his wife, Melissa, of Clarion, Mark Steele and his wife, Eileen, of Columbus, OH, and Lisa Fitschen and her husband, David, of Westfield, IN; his grandchildren, Hannah Wise and her husband, Brandon, of Grove City, Emma Butler and her husband, Layton, of McCandless, Lindsey Fox and her husband, Dylan, of Clarion, Abigail Burkhouse and her husband, Devin, of Clarion, Nora Steele of Spring Grove, OH, Brennan Steele of Charlotte, NC, Kerry Steele of Columbus, OH, Walter Fitschen and his wife, Rachel, of Indianapolis, IN, and Maren Fitschen of Westfield, IN; and four great grandchildren, Ophelia, Rowan, Bowen, and Winona; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Elwood was preceded in death by his siblings, Harold “Ray” Steele, Stella Steele, Sarah “Sally” Bianchi, Blaine Steele, Robert “Bob” Steele, and Doris “Jean” Terry.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Monty Sayers, pastor presiding.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Elwood’s honor to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 720 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA, 16214 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital online at stjude.org. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.