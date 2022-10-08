Hearing Continued for Two Charged With Delivering Fentanyl to Clarion County Woman

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings for two individuals charged with delivering fentanyl to a Clarion County woman were continued earlier this week.

According to court documents, preliminary hearings for 35-year-old Eric Randal Traister, of Edinboro, and 36-year-old Tori A. Kessler, of York, Pa., that were scheduled for Tuesday, October 4, have been continued and will resume on Tuesday, October 18, at 9:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

Traister has been charged with the following offenses:

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony



– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony– Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

He is currently lodged in Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

Kessler was charged with the following:

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

She is also lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

The charges stem from an investigation that was launched after 33-year-old Lindseylee Joy Brocious was found to be in possession of fentanyl, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, on May 18 at her residence located at 2706 Penn Street, Redbank Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office was contacted on May 20 by Clarion County Probation in reference to Brocious possessing fentanyl.

Officers were contacted by Brocious’ mother, who stated that Brocious was actively using heroin and had it at her house.

Upon arrival at Brocious’ residence on May 18, probation officers located fentanyl in foil on a bed. Brocious admitted to smoking some of the fentanyl right before probation arrived, the complaint states.

A probation officer went through Brocious’ phone, which showed evidence that she obtained the fentanyl from Eric Traister on May 18, the complaint indicates.

A search warrant for the phone was applied for and granted. The search determined that Brocious communicated via Facebook Messenger with Tori Kessler to facilitate the delivery of the fentanyl, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Kessler provided Brocious with her Cash App username, and Brocious subsequently sent $80.00 to Kessler on May 18.

Facebook messages between Traister and Brocious were also obtained, and they showed various messages including Traister telling Brocious to “come outside,” and that she left her purse in his vehicle, the complaint indicates.

On June 1, police interviewed Brocious at the Clarion County Jail, and she reportedly admitted to possessing the fentanyl. She reportedly stated she was “having problems with her leg and could not get pain medication,” the complaint states.

Police informed Brocious of the search warrant and that it was determined from her phone that she coordinated with Kessler and Traister to obtain the fentanyl, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Brocious put her head down and stated, “Oh (expletive), you’re right. That did happen.”

Brocious was arraigned at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, in front of District Judge Timothy P. Schill on the following charges:

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The above charges against Brocious were ordered waived for court during a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Miller on Tuesday, August 9.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.