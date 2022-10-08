Jerome Byron “JB” Hahn passed away in Lakeland, FL, on Monday, September 26, 2022.

He is predeceased by his wife, Sara. Together, they enjoyed 55 years of marriage.

He is survived by his children Sue (Richard), John (Jane), Mark (Amy), Norman (Julie), his grandchildren Eric (Nancy), Jennifer (Gavin), Sylvia, Luis (Rachel), Nicole, Marco, Olivia, Meriel, and his great granddaughter Victoria, as well as his longtime companion and friend, Betty Ruggio.

JB was born on March 15, 1931, to Ralph and Sarah Hahn in Knox, Pennsylvania, but has been a Florida resident since 1998.

In retirement he was an avid woodworker and, along with Sara, made crafts for sale at local fairs.

He also had a great love for his dogs. His ashes will be buried next to his loving wife, Sara, at St. Mark’s Cemetery in Knox, PA, sometime in the spring. He will be greatly missed.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.