Man Accused of Grabbing Woman, Shoving Her into Door Frame at Corsica Residence

CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 35-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly grabbing a woman and shoving her into a door frame during an altercation in Corsica Borough.

According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Tyler Dean Ford, of Bear Lake, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on September 25.

According to a recently released criminal complaint, PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to a residence on Main Street in Corsica Borough, Jefferson County, around 4:58 a.m. on September 25.

Upon arrival, troopers met with Tyler Ford near a garage at the rear of the residence. Ford stated that (a known female) came home from a party around 4:30 a.m., and they were arguing. She told Ford to leave and began trying to push him out of the door. Ford stated that he “wasn’t going to let her push him,” and he pushed her out of the way and into the door, according to the complaint.

During an interview with police, Ford stated he “didn’t mean to hurt her,” the complaint notes.

Police then spoke with the female victim and observed a 1-2 inch laceration near her left eye. She had blood soaked into her sweatshirt and on her arms and neck. Police also observed fresh blood on the door and the doorjamb, the complaint states.

The victim told police she came home from a party, and Ford was lying on the couch. She explained they had an argument, and Ford had left the party.

The victim stated she told Ford they would figure things out in the morning and that he needed to leave for the night. Ford then started yelling at her and said he wasn’t leaving, the complaint states.

The victim further explained that Ford was refusing to leave, and she was motioning with her arms for him to leave while “lightly pushing” him toward the door. At this point, she said Ford grabbed her and shoved her into the door frame, causing her to smash her eye off of it, the complaint indicates.

Ford then ran out the rear of the residence as the victim locked the door and called 9-1-1.

Ford was taken into custody and placed into a patrol car. Troopers observed dried blood on Ford’s right hand, the complaint notes.

Police also spoke with a friend of the victim, who had overheard the incident. She stated she had brought the victim home from a party and was waiting outside until the victim told her everything was okay. She stated she heard the victim asking Ford to leave multiple times, while she could hear Ford yelling at the victim, the complaint states.

The witness stated she then heard a loud bang and went running into the house when she saw “blood pouring from the victim’s eyebrow.” She explained Ford had left the residence, and they locked all the doors and called authorities, according to the complaint.

Ford was arraigned at 8:53 a.m. on September 25, in front of Judge Bazylak on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Charges were waived for court on Thursday, October 6, in front of Judge Bazylak.

He is currently free on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The case was transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

