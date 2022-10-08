North Clarion Student Removed After Threatening to Bring Gun to School and “Cause Serious Harm”

FARMINGTON TWP. ,Pa. (EYT) – A student has been removed from North Clarion Junior-Senior High School for threatening to bring a gun to the school and harm others.

The investigation was initiated on October 5 around 2:32 p.m. when Marienville-based State Police received a report of threats made by a student at the school.

Police said the student threatened to bring a firearm into the school and “cause serious harm to others.”

The student was subsequently removed from the school.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was released.

