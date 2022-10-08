Ruth A. Harger, 65, of McGrann, died Thursday morning, October 6, 2022, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital following an illness.

Born on June 13, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Earl and May Green Lytle.

She was a graduate of East Brady High School.

Her pastimes include reading, writing poetry, and spending time with her granddaughter.

Those surviving are a son, Derrick Conner; a daughter, Lynn Hicks; her step-mother, Ethel Lytle; three brothers, Earl (Tracy) Lytle, Jr., Charlie Lytle and James (Jennifer) Lytle; five sisters, Mae Craig, Kathy Lytle, Elaine Lytle, Sandy (Phil) Fortune and Dee (Dave) Jenkins; two grandchildren, Deja Adams and Nova Conner; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Livengood.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mrs. Harger.

There will be no services held.

