Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Redbank Valley Trail
Saturday, October 8, 2022 @ 12:10 AM
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Redbank Valley Trail is a 51-mile non-motorized, four-season trail that was recognized by DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) as Pennsylvania’s first ever Trail of the Year for its scenic beauty, easy connections to other trails, and volunteer support.
Forty-two miles of the trail parallel the scenic Redbank Creek through mostly natural areas over many bridges and stone arches, and through the restored Climax Train Tunnel. Along the trail, visitors will find many different sculptures to enjoy.
