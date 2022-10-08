SPONSORED: West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Celebrating National Physical Therapy Month by Offering Free Screenings
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab and Diagnostics is celebrating National Physical Therapy Month by offering a limited number of free screenings.
Free screenings include Musculoskeletal Ultrasound and Walking/Running Analysis using Digitsole.
Screenings will be performed on Monday, October 10, in Franklin and Monday, October 24, in Seneca.
Call to reserve your spot. Remember, there are a limited number of spots.
Franklin: 814-437-6191
Seneca: 814-493-8631
