Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Celebrating National Physical Therapy Month by Offering Free Screenings

Saturday, October 8, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

MSKUS shoulder
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab and Diagnostics is celebrating National Physical Therapy Month by offering a limited number of free screenings.

Free screenings include Musculoskeletal Ultrasound and Walking/Running Analysis using Digitsole.

Copy of Foot, Leg, Knee or Back Injury (2)

Screenings will be performed on Monday, October 10, in Franklin and Monday, October 24, in Seneca.

Call to reserve your spot. Remember, there are a limited number of spots.

Franklin: 814-437-6191
Seneca: 814-493-8631


