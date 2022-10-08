State Police Seizes Nearly 2,000 Pounds of Illegal Drugs in Third Quarter Of 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced troopers seized more than 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of methamphetamines, 85 pounds of fentanyl, and over 65,000 pills of assorted narcotics and other illicit drugs in the third quarter of 2022.

The PSP also collected 698 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program during the third quarter of 2022. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Third Quarter Drug Seizure Totals