State Police Seizes Nearly 2,000 Pounds of Illegal Drugs in Third Quarter Of 2022

Saturday, October 8, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

drugs seized (1)HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced troopers seized more than 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of methamphetamines, 85 pounds of fentanyl, and over 65,000 pills of assorted narcotics and other illicit drugs in the third quarter of 2022.

The PSP also collected 698 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program during the third quarter of 2022. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Third Quarter Drug Seizure Totals

Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine  102.8 lbs. $2,261,600
Crack Cocaine  5.79 lbs. $92,640
Heroin  25.2 lbs. $856,800
Fentanyl  85.54 lbs. $1,368,640
LSD – Pills and Paper  421 doses $8,420
Marijuana THC – Liquid  23.65 pints $158,455
Marijuana THC Solid  441.8 lbs. $2,209,000
Marijuana Plants  271 plants $44,715
Processed Marijuana  1,014 lbs. $3,042,000
Methamphetamines  144.1 lbs. $1,441,000
MDMA – Ecstasy  2.33 lbs. $7,689
MDMA – Pills  692 pills $10,380
Other Narcotics  63.05 lbs. $126,100
Other Narcotics (pills)  65,345 pills $1,633,625
Total Value $13,261,064

