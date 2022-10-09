Dan D. Davis, 72, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his home, after a short battle with metastatic melanoma.

He was born on March 7, 1950 in Dover, OH. He was the son of the late George D. and Josephine B. (Britt) Davis.

Dan married Tina Johnston on Sept. 9, 1972.

Dan graduated from Union High School, Rimersburg, in 1968.

He was employed in the family business, Archway Cookies – Davis Cookie Company, Inc., working weekends and summers throughout high school.

Dan also served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

He later began to work full time in the family business until his retirement.

Dan was known as “Grampy” by all his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy.

He loved to watch his grandchildren play sports and participate in school activities.

He also enjoyed taking care of things around the house.

His memory will be cherished by his wife, Tina Davis; daughter, Alyssa Hosey and husband, Jon, of Cape Coral, FL; a son, Justin Davis and wife, Paula, of Rimersburg; four grandchildren, Mackenna Davis, Cole Davis, and Luke Davis all of Rimersburg, and Connor Hosey of Cape Coral, FL; a sister-in-law, Susan Davis of Shippenville; niece, Marci Boggess and husband, Randy, of Marble, and a nephew, Brett Davis of Shippenville, and their children.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, David G. Davis.

Family and friends will be received from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 758 Main St., Rimersburg.

Funeral services will be held privately.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Rimersburg Hose Company, 484 Main St., Rimersburg, PA 16248, and the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, 9562 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services and wish to send an online condolence to Dan’s family or view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

