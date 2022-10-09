 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, October 9, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. Light southwest wind.

Columbus Day – Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night – Showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday – Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 61. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night – Patchy frost. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday – Areas of frost. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
