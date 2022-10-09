Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Egg Noodles

Choose a nice fall day to get the family together and prepare these noodles!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt



2 large egg yolks1 large egg1/3 cup water1 tablespoon olive oil6 cups chicken broth

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine the flour and salt. Make a well in the center. In another bowl, beat the egg yolks, egg, water, and oil; pour into the well. Stir to form a stiff dough.

-Turn dough onto a well-floured surface; knead 8-10 times. Divide into thirds. Roll each portion to 1/8-in. thickness. Cut noodles into 1/4-in. strips; cut the strips into 2-in. lengths. Cook immediately in boiling broth for 5-7 minutes or until tender; drain.

