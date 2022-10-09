Clarion County Volunteers Recognized by AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Volunteers of Clarion County were recognized on Friday afternoon at an AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP luncheon held at the Trinity Point Church of God.

[Pictured above: Charlene Cousins, Peggy Jo Staab (front, left to right), and Harry Nulph (back right) were honored for their total years of service and were presented with certificates from State Representative Donna Oberlander and Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosious and Ed Heasley.]

(Photos courtesy of Renee Vowinckel.)

The theme of the event was “Our Volunteers Are Out of This World” in 2022, with the group providing 22,523 hours and 311 volunteers during the year.

The hours were amassed in Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties.

“This year you donated 22,253 hours to our three counties,” said Cheryl Shellhammer AmericCorps Seniors RSVP Director to the luncheon group.

“Food pantries at home-delivered meals continue to meet the needs of our neighbors. We have thrift shops to help with local essentials.

“We have the gifts of those who knit (and) crochet to create hats mittens blankets and much more for children and veterans. We have advocates who are looking out for the environment. The VITA volunteers prepare over 1,600 tax returns with more than $2 million in federal returns.

“We’re not completely back, but we are certainly making progress. Not all our stations are open, and we have lots of volunteers, but with your help and dedication we continue to make progress.”

In addition to the volunteers attending, other guests included State Representative Donna Oberlander, Clarion County commissioners Wayne Brosious and Ed Heasley, and Sue Fusco Executive Director of Community Action Inc., Ron Wilshire president of Community Action, and resident Renee Vowinckel vice president of Community Action Inc.

Musical entertainment was provided by Phyllis Howard and Pam McNaughton Cyphert.

Service Recognition included:

Twenty years of service: Carol Cummins, Joanne Ferraro, John Ferraro, Betty Griffith, Ellen Kilgore, and John Somonick.

Fifteen years of service: Charlotte Blystone and Barbara Thomas.

Ten years of service: Suzan Berlin, Louise Fenstermaker, Betty Marchiori, and Margaret Mortimer.

Five years of service: Carol Boyer, Ethel Davis, Judith Huffman, Joyce Lucas, Arlene Milligan, Teri Murdoch, Philip Pence, Lucille Procious, Laura Sherbine, Shirley Sherry, Karen Slack, Judy Smock, Peggy Joe Staab, Jeanine Steward, and Helen White.

New members were also welcomed, including Ken Alexander, Susan Alexander, Brenda Brown, Fonda Buzzard, Denny Harris, Donna Hartsell, Phyllis Hollobaugh, Jan Ker, Joe Lesnick, Diane Myers Tawnia Norris, Barbara Phillips, Donna Reinsel, Drew Sarvey, Carol Stahlman, William Thompson, Peg Watkins, and Darlene Weiser.

