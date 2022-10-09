Don E. Bellinger, 71, of Oil City, PA, passed away Sept. 30, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, PA, after an extended illness.

Born August 27, 1951 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Don E. & Katherine S. “Bobbie” Bellinger.

Don was a 1969 graduate of Venango Christian High School.

He was married to the former Nora A. Boal and she preceded him in death on Oct. 9, 1996.

Don volunteered with the Cornplanter Fire Department for many years and had worked with the County 911 Office.

He was last employed at Fedex.

Survivors include three children: Andy Bellinger, Chris Bellinger and Dawnann Bellinger.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home, 116 Bissell Avenue Oil City, PA, 16301 to help defray funeral expenses.

