Elaine J. Hetrick

Sunday, October 9, 2022 @ 08:10 PM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-yJV6LG81cGhHm8Elaine J. Hetrick, 87, of Mayport and formerly of North Freedom, died on Friday afternoon, October 7, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on July 7, 1935, in Redbank Township, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Clair and Jennie Mae (Wise) Boddorf.

Elaine married Carl L. Hetrick on December 22, 1951. He survives.

Elaine was a housewife and worked for a time at Sylvania.

She attended the First Church of God in New Bethlehem where she was active in several ministries including the kitchen.

She also taught Good News Club at the North freedom United Methodist Church for many years and helped with the Good News Club in Parkview and Bell Township Elementary Schools in Punxsutawney.

She is survived by her husband of over 70 years, Carl A. Hetrick of Mayport, two sisters, Evelyn Crawford of Brookville and Linda Yeaney and her husband, Robert of Mayport, two brothers, Gene Boddorf and his wife, Dianne of Mayport and David Boddorf and his wife, Deborah of Punxsutawney, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Thompson and a brother, Charles Boddorf.

Visitation will be on Monday, October 10, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn and the funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Hopper officiating.

Livestreaming will be available on the Alcorn Funeral Home Facebook page.

Interment will follow at the North Freedom Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


