Lyle John Ramsey, 58, of Curllsville, Pa, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

He was born in Rimersburg, Pa. on Dec. 30, 1963 to Harry and Rose (Spang) Ramsey.

John was a 1981 graduate of Union High School and a 1985 graduate of Penn State University earning a degree in Agricultural Science.

For 23 years, he was a supervisor at Sealy Mattress in Strattonville.

He was an avid Penn State fan and loved all sports.

John enjoyed playing softball for several local teams and also enjoyed bowling and golf.

His family always came first and he will be truly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte (Wyant) Ramsey whom he married Jan. 22, 1988; two sons, Matthew Wyant of Curllsville and Jason M. Ramsey of Sligo; a daughter, Mandie Wilshire of Clarion; step-mother, Christine Ochs and husband, David, of TN; eight grandchildren, Katlyn Reedy and husband, Kalob, Sharon Peace, Christopher Peace, Lukas Wyant, Dylan Wyant, Brendon Wyant, Alexis Wyant, and Emily Wyant; six great-grandchildren, Kynslee Reedy, Karter Reedy, Aubree Anthony, Roy Anthony III, Layla Anthony, and Natalie Anthony; eight siblings, Fred Ramsey of Rimersburg, Charles Ramsey and wife, Vicky, of New Bethlehem, Joe Ramsey of Harmony, Art Ramsey and wife, Erin, of N. Versailles, Lance Ramsey of NC, Laurel Morisaki of CA, Maryann Swartz of FL, and Louis “Mike” Ramsey of Pittsburgh.

John was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Larry “Tarzan” Ramsey; and two brothers-in-law, Donald Swartz and Takashi Morisaki.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, until the time of services at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to John’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

