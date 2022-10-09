Maxine E. Burford, 94, of Clarion, passed away early Saturday morning, October 8, 2022 at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh.

She was born on May 28, 1928 in Limestone Township; a daughter of the late Blaine Booth Sr. and Margaret Thomas Booth Smith.

Maxine married Byron Burford Sr. on March 29, 1948, who preceded her in death on May 31, 1971.

She worked at the former Johnny Garneau’s in Clarion for over 20 years.

Maxine was a member of the New Rehoboth-Greenville Presbyterian Church in Clarion.

She enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Maxine is survived by her children, John Burford and his wife, Debbie, of Miola, Margie Halvin and her husband, Tim, of Summerville, Byron “Butch” Burford Jr. of Clarion, and Deborah Russell and her husband, Mark, of Maryland; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and five step-great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sister, Luella Reynolds Stroup and her husband, Don, of Clarion; four brothers, Blaine Booth and his wife, Marylin, of Strattanville, John Booth of Clarion, Robert Booth and his wife, Joann, of Clarion, and Ken Booth and his wife, Donna, of Colorado; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Maxine was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Linda Burford; her sister, Mary Hurrelbrink, her brother, Newton Booth, and a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Booth.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Maxine’s request, there will be no public visitation.

A private memorial service will be officiated by Rev. Tom Young, pastor of the Williamsburg Community Bible Church of God in Clarion.

Interment will take place in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made in Maxine’s honor to the Clarion Cancer Center, 150 Doctors Lane, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

