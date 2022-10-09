All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Junior Hall
Junior Hall served our country in the United States Navy.
Name: Alton Z. Hall “Junior”
Born: August 13, 1933
Died: August 26, 2022
Hometown: East Hickory, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Navy
In addition to serving in the United States Navy, Junior served the community through his memberships with the Temple Lodge #412 F.& A.M. in Tidioute and the Zem Zem Shrine.
Click here to view a full obituary.
