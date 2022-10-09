Scott Lee Shay, 61, of Hamilton NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Born March 11, 1961, in Butler, PA, he was the son of the late Carl C. Shay and Shirley Swank Shay.

Scott was raised in Parker, PA, and was a 1979 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School where he enjoyed many activities including using his vast knowledge for the school trivia team.

Scott went on to attend Grove City College and SUNY in New Paltz, NY to gain his A.S. Degree in Engineering.

He was employed as a processing technician at Magnetics and later an engineering manager at Phillips in Saugerties, NY, and then at Fair-Rite.

He moved to Jacksonville, FL where he worked at Buffers USA as the engineering quality manager.

Scott was an avid Steelers fan, he loved riding his motorcycle, playing billiards, and eating Ice Cream every day.

He is survived by a sister, Kelly Shay Cartechine, and her husband Tony of Palm Bay, FL, and a brother, Brad Shay, and his significant other Ana Suriel of St. Cloud, FL.

Also surviving are 7 nieces and nephews, Joshua, Jamie, Tabitha, Carlee, Daryc, Shayne, and Andrew, 8 grand nieces and nephews all of Florida, and 6 aunts, Eva Shay, Annabelle Paris, Frances Cochran, Juanita Abreu, Patty Peavy, and Sandy Swank and his love and partner, Laurie Bernlohr-Buck of Hamilton, NJ.

Scott is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and 3 uncles.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on October 9, 2022, from 2-3 pm with a celebration of life to follow.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

