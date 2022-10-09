Teresa L. “Terri” Miller, 69, of Mayport, passed away on Saturday morning, October 8, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.

She lived courageously and graciously with cancer for 18 months.

She was born on March 8, 1953, in Brookville and was the daughter of the late Hilton and Janet (Buzard) Reed.

She was married on December 4, 1998, to Gregory A. Miller and he preceded her in death on March 14, 2022.

Terri attended the Alpha Assembly of God in Clarion and was very active in her church.

She worked as a dispatcher for several mobile home companies including Stratton Homes, SMI, and Barrett Homes.

She is survived by two children, Corrie Seigworth of New Bethlehem and Scott Seigworth and his wife, Jill of Bellefonte, four grandchildren, Ava, Cora, Kaleb, and Jenna, and a brother Tim Reed and his wife, Penni Renwick of Limestone.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a brother and his wife Tracy and Brenda Reed.

Visitation will be on Tuesday evening, October 11, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Denny Frketich officiating.

Interment will follow at the Shannondale Union Cemetery.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

