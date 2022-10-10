223 Live Animals Removed from Erie County Farm After Discovery of Gruesome Burn Pile

ERIE CO., Pa. (EYT)— Pennsylvania State Police troopers seized over 200 animals including dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, ducks, and pigeons after receiving a report of cruelty to animals at a farm on Edinboro Road in Summit Township, Erie County Saturday night.

Troopers were alerted to the conditions by The ANNA Shelter, according to a post on the group’s Facebook page that said, “A warrant was served last night by the State Police after sharing a video we received of a property located on Edinboro Road (Rt 99) in Summit Township.”



© Facebook. One of the 57 dogs removed from the farm on Edinboro Road in Summit Township, Erie County.

Once State Police received the video, they opened an investigation. Their report stated that after walking through the farm with its owners, which included an inspection of kennels and livestock, troopers determined the living conditions were inhumane. The discovery of a burn pile containing the remains of multiple dead animals led troopers to obtain a search warrant to conduct a full search of the property, said the report.



© Facebook. Two of the 57 dogs removed from the farm on Edinboro Road in Summit Township, Erie County.

“Without going into all of the awful details – we were able to remove 223 live animals from the property – among them were 57 dogs (most puppies), cats, pot bellied pigs, ducks, geese, chickens and pigeons. Many dead animals were discovered there including a burn pile on the back of the property,” stated the Facebook post by The ANNA Shelter. “Saturday night we were on scene for 7 hours. My team pulled together on a half hour’s notice when the warrant was issued. To say I am proud is an understatement.”

The ANNA Shelter stated on Facebook that the rescued animals are now safe and receiving medical care under the supervision of their veterinarians. According the State Police, the investigation is ongoing.



© Facebook. Workers from The ANNA Shelter removing animals from the farm on Edinboro Road in Summit Township, Erie County.

The ANNA Shelter is a non-profit, no-kill animal welfare organization that was founded in 2004 by Ruth Thompson. According to their website, they staff two sworn Humane Police Officers. They investigate and prosecute offenders in regards to any crime against animals. The site states that they assist the Pennsylvania State Police all across the Commonwealth, not just in Western Pennsylvania.

“Hoarding isn’t evil, it’s a mental illness. This was evil. Hoarders usually love their animals in their minds. There was no love of any kind in this place. Animals here were commodities,” said Ruth Thompson, founder of The ANNA Shelter “It’s exhausting. Mentally, physically. Resources are depleted quickly when these unexpected cases pop up. But we just keep plugging away. It’s just what we do.”

