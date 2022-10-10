The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Columbus Day – Sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 40. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light south wind.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11pm. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night – Patchy frost after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Saturday – Areas of frost. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

