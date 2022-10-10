Area Man Accused of Fleeing Police in Clarion Borough Due in Court Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area man who allegedly fled from police in Clarion Borough is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 23-year-old Dylan Michael Austin, of Butler, is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11, at 8:45 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charges:

– Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Misdemeanor 2

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor



– Driving without a License, Summary– Operating Vehicle W/O Valid Inspection, Summary– Driving Unregistered Vehicle, Summary– Scattering Rubbish Upon Land/Stream Etc., Summary– Driving While Operator’s Privileges Suspended Or Revoked, Summary

Details of the case:

The charges stem from an incident that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, in Clarion Borough.

According to a criminal complaint, police were patrolling the area of Sheetz gas station, on East Main Street, in Clarion Borough, and an officer observed a tan Jeep in the parking lot with an expired registration.

The officer waited across the road from Sheetz to see if the vehicle would pull out onto the roadway. While across the street, the officer observed two individuals get in and out of the Jeep and enter the store several times, the complaint states.

The vehicle finally pulled out onto East Main Street around 1:26 a.m., traveling west. The officer pulled out after the vehicle and observed that it was accelerating quickly, the complaint indicates.

Police attempted to catch up to the vehicle as it was observed turning left off East Main Street, into the parking lot of Clarion MMA.

The officer pulled into the lot seconds later and went to initiate the overhead lights but observed that the vehicle had been ditched and saw one individual fleeing on foot between the apartment buildings on Agway Lane, the complaint notes.

Having lost sight of the fleeing subjects, police went back to the Jeep to investigate further.

Once back at the Jeep, a cell phone was discovered on the ground by the front passenger door. An officer took possession of this phone, which was still on.

Police then secured the Jeep and also located a Nike sneaker near the Jeep in the direction one suspect was observed fleeing. The officer also observed that the inspection sticker displayed on the Jeep was expired and fraudulent, the complaint states.

Police contacted the owner of the Jeep, a known male, to make arrangements for him to come get the vehicle. He advised police that he had lent the vehicle to a friend to help them out and that he had not been operating the Jeep at the time of this incident.

On Sunday, August 7, police met with the owner of the Jeep at the Clarion Borough Police Station. The owner agreed to a consent to search of his vehicle, which revealed a green glass bong, a Samsung galaxy grand cell phone, and a black glass rose box, all located in the center console. An iPhone was also located on the driver’s seat, the complaint indicates.

Police then retrieved video surveillance from the Sheetz gas station. The video surveillance allowed authorities to identify the two suspects as Dylan Austin as the driver and Allen McClelland as the passenger, who are both known through past incidents with the Clarion Borough Police Department, the complaint notes.

Also visible in the Sheetz video are the clothes that both men are wearing. The Nike shoe found at the scene of the ditched Jeep matched the shoes worn by Austin in the video, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, both Austin and McClelland had numerous AOPC warrants and suspended driver’s licenses at the time of this incident. Austin also had an active criminal bench warrant at the time of this incident out of Venango County.

According to court documents, McClelland faces the following crimes:

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Scattering Rubbish Upon Land/Stream Etc.

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

