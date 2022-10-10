Behind the Scenes: PennDOT Winter Maintenance Much More Than Snow Plowing

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The first mention of winter maintenance by PennDOT is usually that of snowplows and their drivers, but there are many additional seasonal workers needed for winter maintenance and PennDOT is promoting the seasonal positions available, recruiting workers.

(Winter maintenance radio dispatchers/radio operators and other jobs are vital parts of dealing with snow removal and PennDOT is searching for job applications.)

“Many people think of our winter services as just our plow drivers,” said Christina “Tina” Gibbs, Community Relations Coordinator for PennDOT District 10.

“However, how do the plow drivers know where to go? Who tells them when to go out? How do you direct, 20, 30, or 40 plow trucks out on that road?”

PennDOT seems to advertise plow drivers the most because those are typically the largest number of positions needed to be filled, according to Gibbs.

“We also have county dispatchers/radio operators and those are the folks that provide information and direction to our drivers. Essentially, they’re the ones that are at home-base monitoring the weather conditions and talking to neighboring counties to know what’s happening with the incoming weather.”

There is one current opening in Clarion County for a radio/dispatcher.

“Without these folks, it makes getting the plow drivers out to where they need to be considerably more difficult. This is the person who is in touch with Pennsylvania State Police and EMS, so they’re really the hub of our winter operations, especially during a winter storm.”

Emergency-type situations still do occur when there are no storms such as downed trees or crashes and the dispatchers handle these situations as well, getting crews out when needed.

The starting wage for a radio dispatcher is currently $15.88/hour with an additional $1.15/hour for working the Midnight to 8:00 a.m. shift making the hourly wage $17.03. A radio dispatcher is needed 12 midnight through 8:00 a.m., Friday through Tuesday.

The Radio Dispatcher position is a set schedule throughout winter with an opportunity for overtime or expanded shifts based on staffing. The primary role includes:

Monitoring weather and road conditions

Communicating needs, weather, and situational awareness to crew members

Maintaining communication with our partners (PSP, EMS) and the public

Coordinating with adjacent counties and the traffic management center as weather approaches

Taking calls from partners regarding other incidents such as downed trees, traffic situations/crashes, and other roadway-related maintenance calls

Clerical duties, such as filing, making copies, updating informational binders, etc. are completed when no weather events or assistance requests are received.

At Supervisors’ requests/needs – making appropriate callouts, updating the Road Condition Reporting System with current conditions, updating reports, monitoring traffic cameras, and routing calls to the appropriate contact.

Clarion PennDOT offers seasonal employment with guaranteed work, training, work locations within Clarion County – not over the road – a set shift, overtime potential, and the opportunity to provide a vital public service. Winter positions offer the possibility for advancement within PennDOT to full-time permanent positions.

In Clarion County, Winter CDL Equipment Operators and Winter Dispatcher/Radio Operators are some of the positions that need to be filled.

Applications are available online at www.employment.pa.gov (Click on “Open Jobs,” Click on “Open to Public,” and Winter Positions are listed as Multi-County, PA).

Seasonal, or winter staff, also include stockroom clerks, mechanics, laborers, and welders who all work together to maintain winter supplies and repair equipment to keep things operating at peak levels through winter.

For more information, call 814-226-8200 or 724-357-3208.

