Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Alfie
Monday, October 10, 2022 @ 12:10 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Alfie.
Alfie is a female Husky mix puppy.
Her vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Alfie appears to know some commands, such as sit and shake. She also walks well on a leash.
It is preferred that Alfie’s new home be one without small children.
For more information on her, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
