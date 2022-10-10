Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jenna Wagner’s Stuffed Pepper Skillet

You can’t beat Jenna’s stuffed pepper recipe!

Ingredients:

Chopped onion

Chopped green pepper



1 c. RiceJar of Crushed tomatoes1 lb. Ground beef1 c. Shredded Mozzarella cheeseSalt and pepper

Directions

-First, put a pot of boiling water on for the rice and add the ground beef to a skillet on medium heat. As the meat is browning, (add a little salt and pepper to the meat) chop up the onion and green pepper. You can add as much or as little as you’d like.

-Then, toss it in the skillet with the ground beef. Once the water has boiled, add a cup of rice and turn off the heat. Keep stirring the rice occasionally.

-Once the meat is brown and the rice is cooked, add the cooked rice to the skillet, along with a jar of crushed tomatoes. After that has cooked for a few minutes on medium heat, add about a cup of mozzarella cheese and stir.

-Let that simmer a few minutes on low heat and it’s ready to serve! Enjoy!

