Dr. Richard A. Clark Honored at BHS Health and Wellness Center ‘Lives of Legacy’

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Hospital Foundation and its “Lives of Legacy” recently honored the life of Dr. Richard A. Clark with a naming ceremony at BHS Health and Wellness Center.

(Pictured above: Dr. Catherine Cunningham honors her husband, Dr. Richard A. Clark.)

Dr. Clark, a cardiovascular anesthesiologist at Penn Highlands DuBois, passed away unexpectedly at Clarion Hospital on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was married to Dr. Catherine Cunningham, a hospitalist at Clarion Hospital.

“When I got involved in the Foundation a few years ago, one of the greatest benefits is that it’s allowed (me) to meet a lot of people that I probably would not have worked with had I not had this role,” said Bridget Thornton, development/community health coordinator for BHS Clarion Hospital.

“One of those has been Catherine. I’ve gotten to know her quite well, and I’ve been so impressed with her not just as a medical professional but as a person.

“I especially admire how much she gives back to her community and this health system. Many of you have also supported her through your kind words and your generosity in memory of Rick through your donations to the Foundation in the area of lifestyle.”

Catherine made a generous contribution to the Health and Wellness Center, according to Thornton, and because of that, she had naming opportunities. She selected the “To Your Health Café” and the “Dr. Richard S. Clark Conference Room and Demo Kitchen” in memory of her husband.

Seth Babington remembers Dr. Richard A. Clark.

Seth Babington, owner of Clarion Rehabilitation Services started his remarks at the ceremony with a quote from Mark Twain about wellness.

“The only way to keep your health is to eat what you don’t want, drink what you don’t like, and do what you’d rather not.”

Rick and Catherine were neighbors and friends of Seth.

“Rick was quiet, and he was more of an introvert, but he was very passionate about lifestyle medicine,” said Babington. “It was sort of ironic that he would talk to anyone about that. And, he talked about it at length, and he didn’t talk like that about many other things.

“Oftentimes, he would go by my house, and we’d stop and chat about things we shared in common. We had a passion for exercise, lifestyle medicine, for fitness. And, we talked about the new exercise trends. He always practiced what he preached, walked the walk, or ran the race.”

Babington said Clark would have loved the new facility and what it offers to this community.

“It’s awesome that this is his legacy,” Babington added.

“The Exercise Institute allows us to provide therapy for what Rick embodied and cardiovascular fitness, strengthening, flexibility, balance, and meditation.

“I think he would’ve left the anesthesia and switched to lifestyle medicine in a heartbeat. I know he’s here in spirit, and I know he would’ve loved this facility and to love to see all these people here to support Dr. Cunningham and a facility like this.”

Longtime friends Thomas and Kate Owens, of Dormont, provided a look back at a time when Catherine and Richard were nurses at St. Clair Hospital in Mount Lebanon.

Tom was a police officer in Dormont. Tom said he’s known both of them since 1979.

“When I met Cathy, she had just come out of nursing school,” said Kate. “She went to work, and I was assigned to orient her to her new job. And, that’s how we met. We got an apartment together and we were best friends.”

Ten or 12 years later, Cathy called Kate and said we all need to meet and get together.

“We met at this Chinese restaurant, and Cathy said she thought she had met THE ONE,” said Owens.

Years later, Cathy and Richard were introduced to the “Owens Travel Group.”

“The essential element of our relationship was that he certainly was dedicated to his family, profession, and his animals,” Tom said. “He’d be in Aruba or somewhere and he’d have his phone on and we’d be getting a report about one of the dogs in daycare and he would show us the picture.

“We traveled together a lot. We fished together. Once Rick decided he was going to do something, he did it whole hog. We ended up doing fly fishing, trap shooting.”

Another one of Rick’s passions was guitar camp, but Tom never felt accomplished enough to attend and passed on the invitations.

“I never went but saw quite a bit of the aftermath with Tommy Emmanuel guitar camps, one of the greatest acoustic guitarists of all time.”

Tom said Rick was “either on the water, facing the water, or underwater scuba diving. He was very adventurous and very dedicated to family, friends, profession, sport, and his hobbies.”

Also offering remarks were Patty Kuniak, Lifestyle Coaching Program Manager, BHS, and Dena Rhodaberger, Coordinator, Employee Assistance Program BHS.

