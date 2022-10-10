MaryAnne Brent, 77, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

MaryAnne was born on August 23, 1945, in Lafayette, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Edmond and Florence K. (Foreman).

She graduated from Purdue University in 1967.

After retiring from her career at Clarion University, MaryAnne enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, crocheting, cross stitching, completing puzzles and watching her favorite TV programs.

MaryAnne always enjoyed crocheting afghan and baby blankets, having completed over 40 full size afghans for gifts to friends and family.

She was an avid reader, frequently finding many new favorite authors to read.

She always had a book in her hand and a great recommendation to anyone who asked.

MaryAnne spent countless hours in the kitchen each holiday season baking hundreds of delicious Christmas cookies to share with family and friends.

Her sugar cookies and orange cookies are a family favorite.

Most of all, MaryAnne loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

MaryAnne is survived by her daughters, Laura (William) Evans of Tionesta, PA and Deborah Brent of Pittsburgh, PA; her grandchildren, Tanner, Lia, and Parker Evans all of Tionesta, PA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Fitzgerald, a grandson, Davis Myers, and a granddaughter, Arianna Evans.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc., in Leeper, PA.

An hour of visitation will take place at 10:00am on October 13, 2022 at the funeral home with funeral services for MaryAnne immediately following at 11:00am, with Rev. Rick Helsel as officiant.

Interment will take place at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 319, Leeper, PA 16233 to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.