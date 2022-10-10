Mervin L. “Dude” Kahle, 87, of Fisher, made his journey to Heaven Sunday evening, October 9, 2022.

He was born on September 26, 1935 in Fisher; son of Merle and Claire Anthony Kahle, baptized as Mervin Lloyd. Being one of six kids, he was taught to live off the land, making hunting and farming a way of life which he taught his kids and grandkids, all while supporting his family as a machinist, driving to Damon’s Industries in Brady’s Bend until his retirement in 2000.

A strong work ethic is a lesson he taught his succeeding generations.

Dude loved evenings playing cards, solving crossword and circle word puzzles, and watching Westerns, especially John Wayne, so much that his Mountain Cur is named “Duke”.

He also enjoyed the winter months putting puzzles together as his family would join in with what was on “the puzzle table” and enjoying a beer; “I’ll have one if you have one”.

An extreme void will be felt by all who attended Monday night meetings at Dude’s.

Dude made countless memories while farming, hunting, and fishing with family and friends.

He did not like his picture taken, but he certainly liked to smile and a hearty gut laugh was a cure-all. You were always welcome at meal time.

Dude’s family would like to thank everyone who created a memory in his long life, and those who shared his last days making him smile by stopping in for a visit and “eating ice cream to fill in the cracks”.

He was a lifelong member of the I.O.O.F., the Clarion Moose Lodge #101, and Kahletown Community Church in Sigel.

Dude was also the founding creator of The Fisher Sportsman Club.

He proudly served our country in the Army, “God Bless America”.

Those who remain are his kids, Frank Kahle and his wife, Maria, Lori Berlin and Vince Rovansek, Amy Bachman and her husband, Dan, Karen Kahle and Don Clinger, Jeanne Kahle and Michael Grimaldi, and Mervin Kahle and his fiancé, Melinda; along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren to cherish his memory.

Dude is also survived by his brother, Bob Kahle and his wife, Joyce; his sisters, Dorothy McClain and her husband, Stan, and Hazel Daugherty and her husband, Don; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and dad; his wife, Linda Lee Henderson Kahle; a son-in-law, Jum Berlin; a sister, Mildred Kahle “Bobbert”; and a brother, Ray Kahle.

Dude’s large family and hundreds of friends and neighbors will keep his memory alive for decades to come as he will be a man hard to forget.

Family and friends will be received from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 in the funeral home where military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post #066 of Clarion at 10:45 a.m.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. JJ Johnson, pastor of the Kahletown Community Church.

Livestreaming of the service can be viewed via our facebook page at Burns Funeral Homes.

Interment will take place in the Kahletown Community Church Cemetery.

A celebration of life will be held at the next fish fry in the garage.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Dude’s honor to the Kahletown Community Church, PO Box 286, Corsica, PA 15829.

“One fine morning when this life is o’er, I’ll fly away.”

Until we meet again.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.