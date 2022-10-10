Mr. 400: Oil City’s Ethen Knox Adding to His Legend With Monster Rushing Games
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Ethen Knox has heard his name mentioned in the same breath with Tennessee Titan star Derrick Henry.
(Photos by Richard Sayer/Eight & 322)
He’s recently stood on the sideline at Acrisure Stadium during a University of Pittsburgh home game.
He’s had the red carpet rolled out for him at Ohio University and Edinboro University.
Knox’s prodigious rushing numbers have been plastered on websites and printed in newspapers all across the country.
But the Oil City junior is trying not to get caught up in all the hoopla.
There are bigger goals in his mind. Winning football games with the Oilers. Qualifying for the playoffs. Making a deep postseason run. Then, all those eye-popping numbers and all that national exposure will be worth it.
“It’s all kinda come out of nowhere,” Knox said. “I just try to enjoy it, while staying focused on the season at the moment.”
It would be easy for Knox to get caught up in the massive tsunami of attention.
MaxPreps, a national website, has featured him in several articles.
Another 400-yard effort on the ground against Hollidaysburg on Friday night gave Knox five such games this season, which MaxPreps posted is thought to be a first in high school football history.
Of course, it’s virtually impossible to prove such a claim — high school football has been played in the United States since the late 1800s and The National Federation of State High School Associations, which formed in 1920, established the first official high school football rules in 1932.
That’s a lot of football in 90-plus years. A lot of running backs from Abilene to Zanesville, USA, during that time.
Still, the feat is a special one.
Henry had four 400-yard rushing games in a single season when he was a high schooler in Yulee, Fla.
He never had five.
But Knox has.
He carried the ball officially for 409 yards on 53 — yes, 53 — carries in a 38-21 win over Hollidaysburg.
It was a big bounce-back game for Knox, who was held to 97 yards on 19 attempts in Oil City’s 35-0 loss to Meadville.
Knox now has 2,513 yards on 249 carries and has scored 29 touchdowns on the ground in seven games this season.
He currently leads in the nation in rushing by nearly 400 yards. His 208 points rank him second in the country.
Knox has been a workhorse to say the least — he’s also had games of 44 and 48 carries this year.
But, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Knox said he doesn’t mind the extreme workload.
It isn’t new. Last year Knox had 253 rushing attempts in eight games for the Oilers, including two nights in which he topped 40 attempts.
He said this year he is holding up well thanks to his commitment to conditioning and getting stronger in the offseason.
“I’m feeling great,” Knox said. “I’ve gotten a ton of carries. I think last season it was a lot worse. This season, my body has been holding up pretty well.”
By now, everyone knows how the legend began. Last year in camp, Knox was a green wide receiver who only played junior varsity football. He was moved to running back, where he showed natural instincts, explosion, balance and a penchant for breaking off long runs. Before long, Knox became one of the most feared backs in District 10.
There was a lot of expectations placed on him this season. He was counted on to help the young Oilers improve after a disappointing 3-5 campaign in 2021. So far, he’s more than met those high demands.
Knox also plays defense and is quietly having a standout campaign on that side of the ball as well.
As a safety, he had 20 tackles against Meadville two weeks ago. He has 43 on the season to go with three interceptions.
College coaches have taken notice of his blend of power, shiftiness and speed.
Knox’s phone is blowing up.
“The college visits have been a lot of fun,” he said. “I’ve been enjoying it all a lot.”
