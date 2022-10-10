Pickup Loses Control, Slams into Boulder in Suspected DUI Crash on Loleta Road

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a pickup spun out of control and collided with a boulder in a suspected DUI crash on Loleta Road on Sunday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:33 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, on Loleta Road, near Hope Lane, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup was traveling north on Loleta Road when the operator attempted to negotiate a left-hand curve at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle, which traveled off the east berm of the roadway.

The pickup then struck a utility pole and continued northbound down the eastern berm of the roadway until the vehicle struck a boulder on the eastern side of the road.

After colliding with the boulder, the pickup continued northbound on the eastern berm until it came to final rest in a drainage ditch.

No injuries were reported by the driver, according to police.

He was not using a seat belt.

The driver was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

His name was not released.

East Main Service Towing and Recovery assisted with the removal of the vehicle.

