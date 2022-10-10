Police Release Details on Driver Killed in Rollover Crash

SOUTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Indiana have released the details of a South Mahoning Township rollover crash on Thursday afternoon that resulted in the death of a 67-year-old man.

According to Indiana-based State Police, the crash happened at 3:06 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, along Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township, Indiana County.

Police say 67-year-old Roy S. Simpson, of Home, was operating a 2003 Chevrolet Trail Blazer SUV and traveling east on Morrow Road when the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons, traveled down an embankment, and struck the ground before continuing south through vegetation.

According to police, the vehicle then entered a ditch and rolled over onto its driver’s side.

Simpson was deceased upon arrival of emergency services. The official cause of death is yet to be determined.

Simpson was not using a seat belt.

PSP Indiana released the above report on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

