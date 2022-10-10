 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Say What?!: ‘Extremely Aggressive’ Escaped Rodeo Bull Remains at Large in N.C.

Monday, October 10, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Extremely-aggressive-escaped-rodeo-bull-remains-at-large-in-NCNORWOOD, North Carolina – An escaped rodeo bull described as dangerous and extremely aggressive remained at large in North Carolina on Saturday as officials searched for the 700-pound animal.

Police in Norwood, N.C., revealed on Wednesday that the bull had escaped from a stockyard in the town, located about 50 miles east of Charlotte.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.