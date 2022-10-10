SPONSORED: Getting Your CDL at CNB Wagner Is Simple and Affordable
TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – CNB Wagner Enterprise LLC is working hard to keep the new E.L.D.T. (Entry Level Driver Training) requirements for getting your CDL simple and affordable.
They begin with an online course for the required E.L.D.T. theory section. This allows trainees to complete and learn at their own pace, and saves trainees from taking additional time off work. Trainees can sign up for their online course at OnlineCDLCourse.com. Once you are signed up, you can get in and out of the program as much as you need to. There is an assessment throughout the program that you need to pass with an 80% or above, but no worries for just one low price and you can take the program over again if needed without paying more.
The program is mobile-friendly, and there is always a person you can talk to! If you need help, just call the office and their friendly staff can help you through the entire process of obtaining your CDL. CNB also offers a one week E.L.D.T. behind the wheel training course. CNB has cut out the lengthy training times by offering the online course and one on one behind-the-wheel training and trainees never spend time waiting their turn with an instructor. Highly qualified instructors work with trainees one on one until their understanding of safety and driving skills are developed to a proficient ability.
CNB is listed on the training provider registry at F.M.C.S.A. and follows all the requirements the state and federal government have put into place for those wanting to obtain a CDL. One-on-one instruction allows for the instructor to specifically work with you and your needs. Trainees get all 40 hours hands-on and behind the wheel!
CNB differs from other programs because they have adapted their program to better fit everyday life. This helps keep the cost of the program low, so you only pay for what you need.
The owners say: “At CNB, our goal is to make safe, skilled drivers and help our small communities by offering an affordable option to obtain their CDL. People in our communities need jobs and our industries need drivers, so we are trying to do our part. We understand that most applicants cannot afford to take long lengths of time off work, cannot spend long lengths of time being unemployed or in between jobs, and cannot afford costly programs so we are working hard to meet people’s needs and produce great drivers!” CNB offers customized training to companies, as well. They currently work with many companies, helping them keep their employees safe drivers or providing the services to get their employees properly trained and obtain their CDL. CNB is also a third-party examiner and certified examiners to administer the CDL exam. One location to take care of all your CDL training and testing needs!
To check out all of their course descriptions, testing services, and affordable pricing, go to cnbwagnerenterprise.com or call 814-755-3100.
CNB Wagner Enterprise, LLC is located at 727 Route 36, Tionesta, PA 16353.
