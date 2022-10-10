 

SPONSORED: McMillen’s Carpet Outlet Is Celebrating Skippy’s Birthday With a Giveaway!

Monday, October 10, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

skippy aCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – McMillens Carpet Outlet is celebrating Skippy’s 12th Birthday with a giveaway on Facebook!

As you know, Skippy is McMillen’s #1 salesman and deserves to be celebrated so they are giving away an 8 x 10 area rug in honor of Skippy’s birthday.

McMillen’s located along Route 66 is your full-service flooring outlet!

No matter what flooring surface you choose, McMillen’s knowledgeable staff can help you coordinate your rooms beautifully.

To qualify to win, just visit the exploreclarion.com Facebook page and follow the following steps:

1. Like McMillen’s Carpet Outlet on Facebook;
2. Share the giveaway post;
3. Comment on the post;
4. Wish Skippy a Happy Birthday!

A winner will be chosen at random next week.

Check McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet out at 11993 Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, Pa.

STORE HOURS:

Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.

11170367_838600766176241_3641155832734508198_n (1)


