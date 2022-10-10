Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Wraps Up FoodStock Month
Monday, October 10, 2022 @ 12:10 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM wrapped up FoodStock month by delivering food donations.
Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM teamed up with Clarion County Community Bank and collected food donations during the 69th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival and throughout the month of September.
Pictured below: Volunteers helped load food for delivery at Clarion Ford.
Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram gives a big thank you to the community, Clarion County Community Bank, and all the volunteers who made this possible!
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.