State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Childline Report Involving Five-Year-Old Child

FOREST/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Incident of Theft by Deception

PSP Marienville received a report of theft by deception that occurred on State Route 899 in Jefferson County, on October 7.

Police say a known victim reported they had paid approximately $775.00 to a company located in North Carolina to fix a construction equipment part that had previously broken.

After receiving payment from the victims, the company ceased all communication and did not fix the part, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Drug Possession in Barnett Township

Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Honda HRV after observing a traffic violation on State Route 899, in Barnett Township, Forest County, around 11:33 a.m. on Sunday, October 9.

Police say it was determined the operator—a known 44-year-old Pittsburgh man—was in possession of a controlled substance.

The operator was arrested, processed, and released without incident.

Five-Year-Old Boy Victim of Harassment

The PSP Punxsutawney station is investigating an incident of harassment that was reported via ChildLine.

Police say the incident occurred around 9:00 a.m. on September 25 in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.

The victim is a 5-year-old Punxsutawney male.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

