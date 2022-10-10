 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Childline Report Involving Five-Year-Old Child

Monday, October 10, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2FOREST/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents: 

Troopers Investigating Incident of Theft by Deception

PSP Marienville received a report of theft by deception that occurred on State Route 899 in Jefferson County, on October 7.

Police say a known victim reported they had paid approximately $775.00 to a company located in North Carolina to fix a construction equipment part that had previously broken.

After receiving payment from the victims, the company ceased all communication and did not fix the part, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Drug Possession in Barnett Township

Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Honda HRV after observing a traffic violation on State Route 899, in Barnett Township, Forest County, around 11:33 a.m. on Sunday, October 9.

Police say it was determined the operator—a known 44-year-old Pittsburgh man—was in possession of a controlled substance.

The operator was arrested, processed, and released without incident.

Five-Year-Old Boy Victim of Harassment

The PSP Punxsutawney station is investigating an incident of harassment that was reported via ChildLine.

Police say the incident occurred around 9:00 a.m. on September 25 in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.

The victim is a 5-year-old Punxsutawney male.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Sunday, October 9, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.