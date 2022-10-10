 

Tractor-Trailer Collides With Oversize Load on Route 536

Monday, October 10, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police Car SirensRINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a tractor-trailer collided with an oversize load on State Route 536 last Thursday afternoon. 

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash occurred on State Route 536 in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County, around 12:13 p.m. on Thursday, October 6.

Police say a 2015 Freightliner M106 operated by 46-year-old Dennis W. Rundle Jr., of Commodore, was traveling north when it approached a 2011 John Deere 9770 STS driven by 55-year-old Richard A. Shirey, of Mayport, which was an oversize load traveling southbound.

According to police, the tractor-trailer attempted to move over as far to the right as possible but was unable to avoid striking the oversize load.

No injuries were reported.

Both individuals were using seat belts.

State Police in Punxsutawney were assisted on the scene by Bricen Towing & Recovery.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Sunday, October 9, 2022.


