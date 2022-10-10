Family of 7 Displaced in Franklin Residential Fire

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A family of seven was displaced after their home on Meadville Pike went up in flames on Saturday afternoon.

Photo by Jayda Hovis

According to a press release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 169 Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.

Even with Applefest vehicular and pedestrian traffic, the first unit arrived on location at 1:15 p.m. and they found significant smoke and fire coming from the second-floor rear of the house.

An interior attack was initiated where crews were confronted with heavy smoke and heat conditions. Crews continued pushing forward and were able to extinguish the seat of the fire. Crews continued extinguishing hot spots and conducted overhaul operations.

The house and contents are a total loss and are estimated at $75,000.00.

The house was owned by Zachary Brock and Stephanie Goodman, and it was not insured, the release states.

The house was occupied by Brock, Goodman, and their five children. All were able to exit the house without injury.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the family with emergency housing and essentials.

The Franklin Fire Department responded with 13 firefighters.

The department was assisted at the scene by the Oil City Fire Department, Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, and Seneca RIT. Also assisting were the City of Franklin Police Department, Community Ambulance Service, National Fuel, and Penelec.

Sandycreek Volunteer Fire Department was placed on standby.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

The scene was cleared at 3:45 p.m.

