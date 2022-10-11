7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Light south wind.
Wednesday – Isolated showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11pm. Low around 53. South wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then showers likely between 11am and 2pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. West wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night – Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
