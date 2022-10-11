Area Man Accused of Punching, Choking Girlfriend, Threatening to Kill Her Faces Hearing Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area man who allegedly punched, choked, and threatened to kill his girlfriend during a domestic dispute at a residence in New Bethlehem is set for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 23-year-old Marc Anthony Brandon, of Creekside (Indiana County), is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11, at 9:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

Brandon faces the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1– Terroristic Threats W/Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $30,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

A trooper from PSP Clarion was dispatched to a residence in New Bethlehem, Porter Township, Clarion County, on Friday, September 23, around 10:43 p.m., in reference to an inactive domestic incident, according to a criminal complaint.

When the trooper arrived, he spoke with the female victim and immediately observed a bruise on the jaw region. The victim showed the trooper a loose tooth and a bruise on her left arm, according to the complaint.

The victim reported that on Thursday, September 22, around 5:30 p.m., she and her boyfriend, Marc Brandon, were arguing in the bedroom of the camper located directly behind the residence in New Bethlehem, the complaint indicates.

The victim said this argument turned physical when Brandon struck her with a closed fist in the jaw and left ear region. She suffered a bruise on the jaw and a loose tooth, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Brandon allegedly proceeded to grab the victim’s arms and held her hands down above her head while she was on her back. He then grabbed the victim by the throat, choked her, and struck her in the face multiple times. It was noted that the victim suffered a bruise to her left bicep region as a result.

Brandon then allegedly told the victim that if she told anyone that he assaulted her, he would kill her, according to the complaint.

He was arraigned at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, in front of Judge Miller.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.