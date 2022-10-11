Audrey Kightlinger Allen Smith (96) passed away Saturday, October 8 at The Caring Place in Franklin, PA.

She lived for over 60 years at 464 Front Street, Rocky Grove and then with her oldest granddaughter, Kelly St.Amant-Swatzler on Rocky Grove Avenue till she went to the nursing home.

Audrey was born September 6, 1926 in the family home on upper Front Street in Rocky Grove, she was the daughter of LeRoy and Nellie (Singleton) Kightlinger.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Audrey graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 1944. On March 2, 1962 she was married to Jack C. Smith, who preceded her in death on August 3, 2020.

Audrey was a secretary at Franklin Steel before her marriage to Mr. Smith.

In 1965 she and her husband founded J & A Tool Co. in Rocky Grove which they owned and operated for 25 years.

Audrey was a faithful member of Grace United Methodist Church of Rocky Grove, secretary of the Willing Workers Sunday School Class and served on various committees within the church.

She will always be remembered for her deep love and faith in God. And the cookies and cakes she made for church functions.

Audrey was known for her famous “Grandma Smith Cookies” which became a family tradition she shared with family and friends for any occasion.

She was a member of the National Experimental Aircraft Association and a charter member of the local Experimental Aircraft Association #988 serving as secretary for 10 years.

She was an active member of the Wings Over Venango Airshow Committee and the Wings & Wheels Fly-in at the Franklin Airport.

Both Jack and Audrey were well known faces at the local race tracks with Jack racing the #36 for many years.

Audrey is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Allen) St.Amant and her husband, Tom of Delmont, PA; 3 stepsons, Jack Lee Smith and his wife Cyndi, Rodney Smith and Suzanne Mangino, Bruce Smith and his wife Debra all of Franklin; grandchildren: Kelly St.Amant-Swatzler and her husband Paul of Franklin, Mark St.Amant and his wife Tawnia of Delmont, PA. Joseph St.Amant and his wife Emily of Chicago, IL. Philip St.Amant and his wife Laura of Cranberry Twp, PA, Lisa Allen McFall and her husband JJ of New Braunfels, TX, Jodi Smith Hoover and her husband Rob, Stephen Smith and his wife Rachael, Charlie Smith and his wife Erika, Desiree Smith Knupp and her husband Todd, and Brooke Smith, all of Franklin, Shawn Smith and his wife Cami of Seneca, Sara Smith Rink and husband Logan of Jacksonville, FL.

Her precious great-grandchildren: Lauren (Josiah) and Nick Swatzler, Logan and Gerrit St. Amant, Ethan St.Amant, Scarlett and Sydney St.Amant; Silas (Rebecca), Jackson (Rachel), Will (Nicole), Magdalene, Roman, Crusoe, Brooks and Titus McFall; Tyler and Travis Knupp; Ethan, Ellie and Sam Smith; Keegan Hoover; Camden and Parker Smith; Charlie Rink, Blake Reed; Keelyn and Maddox Smith. She is also survived by a nephew Larry George and nieces Linda Perret, Cheryl Byham, and Kristine Sutley.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack, her son David Allen, her brother Darrell Kightlinger, her sister Dorothy (Kightlinger) George, and her step-daughter Sandy Smith Weinkauf.

There will be no visitation per Audrey’s request.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Grace U.M Church in Rocky Grove with Rev. Ken Duffee and Rev. Valerie Gittings co-officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home Inc., Franklin, PA.

The family wishes to extend a thank you to all the staff at The Caring Place that took care of Audrey these last few months and opened their hearts to her loving personality.

A special thank you to Aseracare Hospice staff and especially, nurse Ashley.

Memorial donations, if desired, may be directed to Grace United Methodist Church, 350 Front Street, Franklin, PA 16323 or a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

