Betty M. Weeter, age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Clarview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center at Sligo, PA.

She was born in Turkey City, Clarion County, PA on December 17, 1933 to Lawrence L. and Ethel Ketner Shoup.

Betty graduated from St. Petersburg High School in May, 1951 as salutatorian of her class.

After graduation, she was employed at the post office in St. Petersburg until her marriage to Carl R. Weeter on June 12, 1955 and, together, they operated a very successful dairy farm in Wentlings Corners for many years.

After her beloved husband passed away in March of 1986, she was employed at Sears Department Store in the Cranberry Mall and, later, at Clarion Electric Supply, a job she loved dearly.

For a number of years following graduation from high school, Betty was the pianist at the St. Petersburg UMC.

Her favorite interests and hobbies were taking pictures, bingo and puzzles, and especially children’s and grandchildren’s activities.

Betty was very proud of her loving family and tremendously enjoyed family reunions.

Betty is survived by her two sons, James A. (Tracy) Weeter of Knox, PA and Thomas L. (Lisa) Weeter of Grove City; brothers Robert K. (Marilyn) Shoup of Butler, Kenneth R. (Peggy) Shoup of Grove City, Ronald E. Shoup of Oil City; brother-in-law Dale Grove of Grove City; sister-in-law Darla Shoup of Knox; granddaughters Jaime (Clint) Armstrong of Slippery Rock and Taylor (Colt) O’Neil of Grove City; grandson Mike (Jamie) Weeter of Wentlings Corners; great grandchildren Cole, Coen and Carley Armstrong and Camdin Weeter; and, numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her late husband Carl R. Weeter; a brother Lawrence R. Shoup of Knox, a sister Janet (Shoup) Grove; sisters-in-law Marilyn Lackey Shoup and Alice Powell Shoup; and nephew Randall Shoup of North Carolina.

Family and friends may call at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 E. Penn Avenue in Knox, PA on Monday, October 10, from 6 to 8 PM and Tuesday from 10 to 11 AM.

Betty’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday, at 11 AM, with Reverend Ken Tack of St. Paul’s UCC officiating.

The committal service will be held at the funeral home immediately after the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul’s UCC at 937 Twin Church Road, Knox, PA 16232.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

