STAT MedEvac Dispatched to the Scene of I-80 Crash

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Emlenton on Tuesday afternoon.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography.)

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 3:08 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, for a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80, in Emlenton, Richland Township, Clarion County.

At least one person was being transported from the scene by STAT MedEvac.

Pennsylvania State Police, St. Petersburg Fire Department, Emlenton Area Ambulance, and Emlenton QRS responded to the scene.

The scene was cleared and all lanes of traffic were reopened by 5:20 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.