Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Margarita Chicken

Serve with roasted corn on the cob and lemonade!

Ingredients

1 can (12 ounces) frozen nonalcoholic margarita mix, thawed

3 tablespoons lime juice



3 garlic cloves, minced4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each)1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine margarita mix, lime juice, and garlic. Pour 1 cup marinade into a shallow dish. Add chicken; turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate, for 2-4 hours. Cover and refrigerate the remaining marinade.

-Drain chicken, discarding marinade. Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. Place chicken on an oiled grill rack. Grill, covered, over medium heat (or broil 4 in. from heat) until a thermometer reads 165°; 5-7 minutes on each side, basting frequently with reserved marinade.

