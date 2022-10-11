Clarion Hospital Reports 31 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 31 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Monday, October 3, 2022.







Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 10/09/2022: 25,556

Test obtained at CH: 19,100

Positives: 5,443

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 10/09/2022: 118,385

Tests obtained at BMH: 31,047

Positives: 19,680

Hospital Inpatients as of 10/10/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 4 patients. 0 suspected. 4 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 17 patients. 0 suspected. 17 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

