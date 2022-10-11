Clarion Volleyball: London Fuller, Lauren Aichinger Sweep PSAC Weekly VB Awards

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Just as the Golden Eagle volleyball team swept their weekend’s competitions, so too did the team sweep the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) weekly awards for Oct. 10, as London Fuller and Lauren Aichinger were named the PSAC West Athlete and Defensive Athlete of the Week, respectively.

They mark the third and fourth weekly honors for the Golden Eagle volleyball team this week, and come on the heels of Clarion’s back-to-back 3-0 victories over Gannon and Edinboro. Clarion is now 18-1 on the season and 8-0 in PSAC West play.

Fuller averaged 12.17 assists per set and set the Golden Eagles to a .243 attack percentage over the weekend, while their opponents mustered only a .133 attack percentage. Fuller also contributed an average of 3.83 digs per set with two assist-dig double-doubles, going for 35-11 against the Golden Knights and 38-12 against the Fighting Scots. Defensively, Fuller totaled 10 blocks in six sets for a 1.67 blocks per set average and also contributed five kills.

Fuller leads the PSAC with an average of 11.19 assists per set and has set the Golden Eagles to a conference-leading 14.33 kills per set average so far this year. Clarion is thus far the best-hitting team in conference play, with a .288 team attack percentage, and also leads the conference in kills in conference play at 14.64 per set.

Aichinger was part of a dominant defensive effort for the Golden Eagles over the weekend.

The redshirt senior middle tied for the team lead in blocking with 1.67 blocks per set, including seven stuffs against the Golden Knights on Friday night and another three against the Fighting Scots on Saturday. As such, Clarion held their opponents to just a .133 attack percentage over the course of the weekend. Aichinger also contributed offensively with 11 kills and a .273 attack percentage.

Aichinger is enjoying a solid season in the final year of her collegiate career, averaging 2.00 kills and a .261 attack percentage offensively and 0.84 blocks per set defensively. She has been part of a balanced Golden Eagle offense that ranks among the top offenses in the NCAA Atlantic region.

