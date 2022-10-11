DCNR Accepting Nominations for 2023 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Monday that Pennsylvanians are being asked to nominate their favorite trail for the 2023 Trail of the Year.

“Trails are important connectors in our natural spaces, which is why we are excited to receive nominations that share the impact our wonderful trails bring to communities across the commonwealth,” Dunn said. “Thank you to the Trails Advisory Committee for its work to uplift trails in Pennsylvania. I am eager to see which trail comes out on top.”

Each year, the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee designates a Trail of the Year to help build enthusiasm and support for trails and raise public awareness about the value of Pennsylvania’s Trail network annually.

DCNR recently celebrated the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath as Pennsylvania’s 2022 Trail of the Year.

The Advisory Committee is tasked with implementing the development of a statewide land and water trail network to facilitate recreation, transportation, and healthy lifestyles for all.

Pennsylvania is home to more than 12,000 miles of trails and DCNR supports trail projects across the commonwealth as a part of its goal to have a trail within 10 minutes of every resident.

The winning trail will be recognized in a news release by the advisory committee and DCNR; a commemorative poster for statewide distribution; a trailhead marker along the trail; promotion on ExplorePATrails; and a grant for educational programs to promote safety and environmental protection on the trail.

If you know of a trail that provides unique opportunities, encourages and celebrates diverse user groups or enhances your community, please nominate it for the 2023 Trail of the Year.

For consideration, a nomination form and supporting documentation must be submitted online by November 11, 2022. The Trail of the Year will be announced in early 2023.

Visit the Pennsylvania Trail of the Year web page for more information about where to submit the form and supporting materials.

